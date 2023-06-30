Biden Vows to ‘Find Other Ways’ to Offer Relief After Supreme Court Ends His Student Debt Program

President Joe Biden announced that he will address the nation on Friday after the Supreme Court rejected his student debt forgiveness plan and announced new steps forward in finding an alternative solution.

Ahead of his address, he issued this statement:

This fight is not over. I will have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon. My Administration’s student debt relief plan would have been the lifeline tens of millions of hardworking Americans needed as they try to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic. Nearly 90 percent of the relief from our plan would have gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, and none of it would have gone to people making more than $125,000. It would have been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families. And it would have been good for economic growth, both in the short- and long-term. The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning. They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses – including hundreds of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars for their own businesses. And those loans were forgiven. But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it. While today’s decision is disappointing, we should not lose sight of the progress we’ve made – making historic increases to Pell Grants; forgiving loans for teachers, firefighters, and others in public service; and creating a new debt repayment plan, so no one with an undergraduate loan has to pay more than 5 percent of their discretionary income. I believe that the Court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong. But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My Administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American. And later today, I will provide more detail on all that my Administration has done to help students and the next steps my Administration will take.

On Friday, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 along ideological lines to end Biden’s student debt forgiveness program, saying that the Biden administration should have left the authorization of the program, which was based on 2003’s HEROES Act, to Congress. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote:

The question here is not whether something should be done; it is who has the authority to do it.

In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan said that the conservative justices were standing in “for Congress and the Executive Branch – and the hundreds of millions of people they represent – in making this Nation’s most important, as well as most contested, policy decisions.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com