Trump Takes Midnight Victory Lap After Senate GOP Rebels Fall in Line on Iran Vote — After Furious Capitol Hill Clash

President Donald Trump celebrated a late-night Senate reversal on Iran on Wednesday after Republican senators who had defied him a day earlier backed away from an effort to curb his war powers.

The president seized on the vote in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight, declaring victory over a rebellion that had briefly exposed rare GOP resistance to his handling of the conflict:

Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice! President DJT

The Senate voted to reject a war powers resolution shortly before leaving Washington for a two-week recess. The measure was nearly identical to one that had cleared the chamber just 24 hours earlier on Tuesday, when four Republicans joined Democrats in a rebuke of Trump’s Iran policy.

The turnaround followed an aggressive White House pressure campaign, including a tense closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday where Trump reportedly confronted lawmakers over Tuesday’s vote.

Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), two Republicans who had backed the previous day’s effort to limit Trump’s Iran war powers, shifted their positions in Wednesday’s vote. Cassidy voted against advancing the resolution, while Paul voted present.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) again supported the measure, joined by all but one Democrat, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who again voted no. The resolution failed, 47-50-1.

The vote followed a heated closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, where Trump confronted Senate Republicans over the earlier measure and clashed at length with Cassidy for backing it. Cassidy reportedly pushed back at Trump over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict, telling him, “You have not told the American people what’s going on,” and arguing that a war initially expected to last weeks had dragged on for months without its original objectives being met.

Cassidy later wrote that a private White House briefing with Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff had addressed his concerns:

I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 25, 2026

Paul, the other Republican who had sided with Democrats on efforts to limit the war, voted “present” rather than backing the resolution and rationalized his change as a bid “to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution. My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating… — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 25, 2026

Trump had earlier derided the four Senate Republicans who backed the measure as “losers.”

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