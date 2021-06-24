Biden’s Aggressive Whispering at Media During Press Conference Raises Eyebrows

By Rudy TakalaJun 24th, 2021, 4:56 pm
 

President Joe Biden spontaneously whispered at reporters during a Thursday press conference, raising eyebrows among some observers.

The president aggressively whispered once in reference to Covid-19 stimulus legislation. Leaning into his microphone, Biden said in a hushed tone, “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential.”

He didn’t stop there. He used the same technique in reference to environmental legislation, telling reporters,  “I wrote the bill on the environment.” He used the technique in another instance to address the grievance that government assistance for the unemployed was preventing employers from finding employees, saying, “Pay them more. This is an employee’s bargaining chip now.”

Critics on social media weighed in on Biden’s whispers, labeling it with adjectives that ranged from “weird” to “creepy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

