Biden’s Aggressive Whispering at Media During Press Conference Raises Eyebrows

President Joe Biden spontaneously whispered at reporters during a Thursday press conference, raising eyebrows among some observers.

The president aggressively whispered once in reference to Covid-19 stimulus legislation. Leaning into his microphone, Biden said in a hushed tone, “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far. They’re going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential.”

He didn’t stop there. He used the same technique in reference to environmental legislation, telling reporters, “I wrote the bill on the environment.” He used the technique in another instance to address the grievance that government assistance for the unemployed was preventing employers from finding employees, saying, “Pay them more. This is an employee’s bargaining chip now.”

Critics on social media weighed in on Biden’s whispers, labeling it with adjectives that ranged from “weird” to “creepy.”

BIDEN: Should I do the whisper thing? INTERN: Definitely.pic.twitter.com/wJ3fpHqfOd — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) June 24, 2021

Biden whisper-screaming again https://t.co/9aeOWc0Q38 — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) June 24, 2021

What did I just watch!? 👀

pic.twitter.com/DbQu90j86D — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 24, 2021

Biden’s constant whisper may be weirder than Kamala’s constant laugh — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 24, 2021

Why does Biden keep whispering? It's creepy AF — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 24, 2021

Did anyone catch the bizarro loud whisper thing Biden did 3x in his presser just now? PLEASE tell me at least @nbcsnl is all over this… p.s. I have to add that he’s not wrong about worker’s rights, but he’s also not doing a lot to fix it. Ahem. #PayThemMore #BidenWhisper pic.twitter.com/hS6JMwZGyA — Laura Keeney 🔮🖖🏀 (@LauraKeeney) June 24, 2021

