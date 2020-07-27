The Bidens traveled to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday to pay their respects to John Lewis as the civil rights icon lies in state.

Lewis passed away earlier this month, and many many people offered paid tribute to his life and legacy. Joe Biden said in a statement, “We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis.”

On Monday afternoon Joe and Jill Biden arrived at the Capitol Rotunda to pay their respects, accompanied by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Former Vice President ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ and Jill Biden arrive in the Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/YNyCmVan2s — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 27, 2020

Joe & Jill Biden pay tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis D-GA at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/PqvgVG0Gcn — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 27, 2020

