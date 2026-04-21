Joe Rogan Reveals What Trump Told Him During Much-Scrutinized Exchange at UFC Fight

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Joe Rogan has spilled what he and President Donald Trump actually talked about during their much-publicized and scrutinized exchange at a UFC fight earlier this month.

Their brief conversation at UFC 327 in Miami stood out to many, considering Rogan had spent the past month bashing the president for launching the Iran war. But Rogan said on the Tuesday episode of his podcast that the two weren’t squabbling at all — and in fact, the moment was tied to something he was stoked about.

“It wasn’t like he was mad at me at all,” Rogan said. He said it was “literally the opposite” of a tense exchange, which was suggested by some people on social media.

Rogan explained he had texted Trump the day before the fights, telling him about the psychoactive drug ibogaine and how it had helped veterans he knows with PTSD and other ailments; he said it helped fighters as well, but that it was not approved by the FDA.

“He said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And so literally, he sees me at the UFC the next day, shakes my hand, and says, ‘It’s done.’ That’s what he was saying.”

Rogan marveled at how quickly it came together, adding Trump then had a press conference at the White House the next weekend with Rogan in attendance.

Trump ribbed Rogan with the podcast star standing right behind him in the Oval Office, joking he was a “bit more liberal” than himself. The president then signed an executive order easing restrictions on psychedelic research; Rogan praised him for it, telling reporters the research had been stifled by laws passed during Richard Nixon’s administration.

Rogan’s remarks come a day after Axios reported Trump was “wooing” Rogan after the podcaster criticized the war multiple times, including saying it could spur “World War III.” He also argued Trump has “betrayed” his MAGA base by starting the war — even though polling shows Trump voters overwhelmingly support the president on it

Watch above.

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