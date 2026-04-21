BREAKING: Florida Democrat Resigns From Congress Amid Corruption Investigation

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) quit Congress on Tuesday, coinciding with a House Ethics panel that was weighing sanctions against the lawmaker after she was found guilty of 25 out of 27 ethics violations for embezzling millions of dollars last month.

“This was not a fair process,” Cherfilus-McCormick complained in her resignation notice.

“The Ethics Committee refused my new attorney’s reasonable request for time to prepare my defense. By going forward with this process while a criminal indictment is pending, the Committee prevented me from defending myself.”

She then warned Americans must be “very careful about the precedent we are setting in this country,” because “we do not punish people before due process is complete.” The U.S. is on a “dangerous path” that should worry citizens of all backgrounds, she claimed.

The Justice Department in November charged Cherfilus-McCormick, her brother and two others with stealing COVID relief funds and engaging in campaign violations.

It accused Cherfilus-McCormick’s family healthcare company of receiving a $5 million overpay for a COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021. But rather than return the funds, the Democratic lawmaker “routed it through multiple accounts to disguise its source,” according to the Justice Department’s announcement.

If convicted of the 15 charges, she could face up to 53 years in federal prison. Cherfilus-McCormick has denied any wrongdoing.

She was then found guilty by the House Ethics Committee of stealing the dough last month. Tuesday’s hearing was to determine potential sanctions.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) had filed a resolution to expel her that was backed by fellow House members like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL); Luna recently warned Cherfilus-McCormick she was being booted from Congress on X.

“We have your expulsion vote ready to be called up on the 21st,” she wrote. “Either resign or be expelled. Those are your two options. So America is tracking: Sheila stole $5 million in FEMA funds.”

Her resignation comes a week after Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) quit Congress, following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and rape, and after Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) resigned. Gonzales quit while facing an expulsion vote for an affair with a staffer who later killed herself.

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