Bill Maher Tears Into Republicans For Abandoning Patriotism: ‘Now Tucker Carlson Is Literally Reciting Russian Talking Points’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher tore into Republicans, and Tucker Carlson in particular, for abandoning their patriotic “brand” when it comes to Ukraine and the Capitol insurrection.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host used his “New Rules” segment to decry a variety of entities he says have abandoned their respective “brands,” such as the ACLU, The Learning Channel, and several publications that he feels no longer provide ideal subject matter for his masturbatory enhancement.

But then, he trained his fire on Republicans, and singled out Mr. Carlson:

And finally, there’s the Republican Party. It used to stand for something: being heartless squares, but something. Oh, and patriotism. They always wanted you to know they loved America more than you, America first. Love it or leave it flag pin in the lapel. Thank you for your service, America. But now Tucker Carlson is literally reciting Russian talking points, becoming so valuable to the Kremlin that they put out a memo asking their propaganda outlets to replay as much of Tucker Carlson as possible. In Russia! After the Capitol riot on January 6th, one hundred and forty-seven Republican lawmakers in a congressional vote objected to the certification of an election they knew was legitimate. OK, you can’t be the super-patriots who love America and also run on a platform of let’s ignore the vote. You can’t represent a form of government you yourself don’t believe in. If you do, then you have to get another name, like maybe the Trump Party. He’s pretty modest about putting his name on things, but maybe he’ll license it just this once.

The leaked memo that Maher cited is from a report by Mother Jones’ David Corn:

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,” advises the 12-page document written in Russian. It sums up Carlson’s position: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security.” The memo includes a quote from Carlson: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?”

Watch above via HBO.

