BLM Co-founder Is Very Upset People Have Questions About the $6 Million House Her Group Bought

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors slammed a New York Magazine piece about her organization acquiring a $6 million home in Los Angeles with donor funds, calling it “despicable.”

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public. Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities,” she said in a statement posted to her Instagram. “The fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo and incendiary opinions is disheartening and unacceptable.”

The article was written by Sean Campbell. Neither Cullors nor her lawyer commented for the story.

Cullors resigned in May 2021 as Black Lives Matter Global Network’s executive director. Leaders from that organization sought to “kill the story” or “deflate ownership of the property,” Campbell wrote.

According to New York, real estate listings describe the $6 million house, purchased in October 2020, as having “more than 6,500 square feet, more than half a dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, several fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and bungalow, and parking for more than 20 cars.”

The Black Lives Matter Global Network has come under fire for misusing funds and being opaque about its finances and operations.

