Boebert Claims a Female Bartender is Responsible For Husband’s 2004 Lewd Exposure Arrest: ‘She Wouldn’t Stop’

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) addressed her husband’s 2004 arrest and subsequent jail time for pleading guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure in her new book My American Life.

The Colorado Republican also addressed her brushes with the law, including a 2015 arrest at Country Jam, a Colorado music festival, as she attempted to intervene as police cited minors for underage drinking.

However, Boebert’s version of her husband Jayson Boebert’s arrest is the tale that has raised eyebrows as it appears to go against the established facts of the case.

“The two of them went to the Rifle bowling alley and got to chatting over drinks,” Boebert wrote of her husband and a woman who later accused him of exposing his penis to her at the alley.

“The female bartender flirted with Jayson, having heard previously from his friends what a catch he’d be,” Boebert adds.

“They even teased her by saying he’d gotten a great tattoo in a private area, which made her curious, so she pressed Jayson to show it to her right there at the bar. He ignored her and was embarrassed she was doing it in front of my stepfather,” wrote Boebert of the woman who apparently was one of the multiple complainants.

“She wouldn’t stop,” Boebert continues, squarely putting the blame on the woman.

“[He] decided he’d heard enough, stood up, and acted like he was going to unzip his pants. Before he got that far, the owner of the bowling alley intervened,” Boebert concluded, clearly glossing over the fact that two women alleged the exposure and he pleaded guilty.

“Witness statements painted a different picture of the event,” reported the Washington Examiner Tuesday, which published excerpts from the book.

“A witness, one of the women mentioned as a victim in the 2004 sheriff’s report, said in a statement that Jayson Boebert ‘came up behind us and pulled his penis out of his pants’ after personally bragging to her and another woman about his intimate tattoo,” the Examiner adds. He eventually served 4 days and jail and was sentenced to two years probation for the incident.

The New York Post reported that Jayson also did jail time for a domestic incident involving the now congresswoman:

In February 2004, he was booked on a domestic violence charge, against Lauren Boebert. He “did unlawfully strike, shove or kick … and subjected her to physical contact,” a spokesman for the Garfield associate county court clerk told The Post. They had been dating at the time.

