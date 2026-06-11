Nancy Mace Says Election Loss Means ‘Revenge’ Against Trump: ‘I’ll Be Adding to the Unemployment Number’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) found an incredible silver lining in her blowout loss in Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary in South Carolina.

Mace declined to run for reelection in the House to pursue a chance to become the Palmetto State’s next governor. It was not to be, as voters dealt her a stinging rebuke in Tuesday’s contest, in which she finished fifth. The congresswoman had hoped for an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, but was spurned when Trump threw his support behind Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, who will face South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson after neither candidate received a majority of votes.

On Thursday, Mace took to X, where she explained that she would get revenge on the president simply by virtue of Tuesday’s defeat.

“People keep asking me: ‘Will you get revenge on Trump for ending your political career?'” she posted. “The answer is yes. I’ll be adding to the unemployment number in January.”

People keep asking me: "Will you get revenge on Trump for ending your political career?" The answer is yes. I'll be adding to the unemployment number in January. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 11, 2026

Mace has bucked the president on occasion. Most notably, she was one of a handful of Republicans who forced a vote on legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release all of its files on the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. She has also expressed concern about Trump’s ongoing war in Iran.

Two weeks ago, Mace engaged in a ham-fisted attempt to ward off Trump’s endorsement of Evette by insisting that the lieutenant governor did not have the president’s backing.

“Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP,” Mace tweeted. “Do not believe her LIES.”

The post featured an AI-generated video of Trump and Mace giving the thumbs up.

Hours later, Trump endorsed Evette.

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