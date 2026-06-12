‘No Wonder!’ CNN’s Enten Argues WH UFC Fight Why 80% of Independents See Trump as ‘Out of Touch’

CNN data guru Harry Enten argued on Friday that this weekend’s UFC event at the White House is exactly why new polling shows that 80% of independent voters see President Donald Trump as “out of touch,” remarking, “No wonder!”

Alongside CNN’s Omar Jimenez, Enten reported on Thursday data from Reuters/IPSOS, which showed bleak approval ratings for Sunday’s fight, meant to commemorate both the 250th anniversary of the United States and Trump’s own 80th birthday.

When asked whether UFC fights at the White House are appropriate, Enten said that just 16% of all respondents said yes, including only 31% of Republicans.

The poll surveyed 4,531 American adults and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

“His approval rating amongst Republicans overall,” Enten explained, “usually hovers a little bit north of 80%. So, we’re talking 50 points lower here.”

Referencing the 16% figure, Enten added, “Like 28% of Americans, you know, believe in telepathy. So this is even below that.”

Next on his radar was a March poll from Fox News, which showed that 60% of all respondents, including 80% of independents, believe the White House is “out of touch with people like you.”

This poll surveyed 1,001 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

“You have a White House that is putting on,” he stressed, “events such as these UFC fights, and you know, Americans’ top issue is inflation. And what’s Trump’s net approval rating on that? Like minus 50? And you go to yourself, ‘Oh, okay. Appropriate? No on the UFC fights,’ and then you put it together with what they actually care about — no wonder that the American people, 60% say the White House is out of touch with people like them, and 80% of independents.”

Enten went on to explain, further highlighting the gravity of this polling, that UFC, when compared to soccer and basketball, caters to a much more Republican fanbase, calling it a “safe place” and “warm and lovely for the president.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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