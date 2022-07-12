Ryan Condemns Biden, ESPN Falls for Fake Tweet | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Fred Ryan

Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan penned an op-ed that was sharply critical of President Joe Biden and his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

In the column, Ryan accused Biden of giving Saudi Arabia a pass over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, condemning him for going to Jeddah “on bended knee” when he previously vowed to make Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman an international “pariah.”

Ryan’s column came just a week after the Post ran an op-ed from Biden defending the upcoming trip as a necessary step to bring down fuel prices and advance America’s international interests.

Unconvinced, Ryan pointed to the broader implications of fraternizing with Saudi leaders.

“Biden needs the Saudis to increase their oil production to help keep global energy prices in check,” he wrote. “The trip sends the message that the United States is willing to look the other way when its commercial interests are at stake.”

Ryan later noted that terrorists “recruit by exploiting hatred of the United States among people brutalized by their own despotic leaders.”

“That narrative succeeds best when Americans talk a good game about human rights until there’s something else we need more — such as cheap oil,” he added, accusing Biden of breeding-American resentment.

He warned that “a grip-and-grin photograph with MBS signals to autocrats everywhere that you can quite literally get away with murdering a journalist as long as you possess a natural resource the United States wants badly enough.”

To salvage the “ill-conceived blunder,” Ryan recommended that Biden sit down with Saudi dissidents to demand the release of political prisoners as a condition for meeting with Saudi leaders.

And if MBS fails to deliver, Ryan concluded that “Biden should refuse the staged handshake the crown prince so desperately craves.”