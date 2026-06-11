President Donald Trump has grown increasingly “pissed” at pretty much everyone around him as he faces opposition to recent policies he’s tried to enact, according to a bombshell Politico report on Thursday.

“‘Knives are out’ inside the White House,” screamed the subject line of Thursday’s Politico newsletter. In it, White House bureau chief Dasha Burns describes a fury inside the West Wing.

Burns reports that the rise of Bill Pulte as Director of National Intelligence has triggered “angry, insular, grievance-driven” mood that is “increasingly shaped by a group of loyalists with direct access to the president.”

NEW: “Knives are out” at the White House The ascension of Bill Pulte is a clear sign of the recent mood inside Trump’s White House: angry, insular, grievance-driven and increasingly shaped by a group of loyalists with direct access to the president. Interviews with Trump… pic.twitter.com/1CsYt1OLbt — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) June 11, 2026

Calling out Pulte’s lack of military and intelligence experience, lawmakers have threatened to yank their support of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) bill, Section 702, which is due to expire on Friday if Trump did not rescind his support of Pulte.

Instead, Trump stood by his pick, despite an effort by House Speaker Mike Johnson to change his mind.

A senior Republican staffer called Trump’s moves were “a middle finger to Congress,” according to Burns.

As a result, a MAGA operative told Burns that Trump has become “increasingly frustrated with everyone, from his own team to the Senate,” adding, “He’s pissed, and people are not recognizing the level of pissed that he is.”

The Pulte fiasco, combined with opposition to Trump’s $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund and his White House ballroom project, has left the commander in chief enraged.

“He does not like being put in a box,” the operative told Burns. “When you put him in a box, then Trump’s going to blow the box up.”

And that’s not all, as Trump suffered an embarrassing election defeat when his chosen candidate, Randy Feenstra, went down in a shocker at the Iowa gubernatorial primary earlier this month.

“He’s really angry about this Iowa endorsement — like really, really angry,” a White House insider revealed to Burns.

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