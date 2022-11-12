Border Chief Magnus Refuses to Quit Under Threat Biden Will Fire Him: ‘I Want to Make This Clear: I Have No Plans to Resign’

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus is refusing to step down from his position after being asked to resign this week. Magnus’ resignation was requested by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and he was warned that he could be the first political appointee to get canned under President Joe Biden.

“I want to make this clear: I have no plans to resign as C.B.P. commissioner,” Magnus declared in a public statement. “I didn’t take this job as a resume builder. I came to Washington, DC — moved my family here — because I care about this agency, its mission, and the goals of this Administration.”

Magnus was asked to resign on Friday and was locked out of his work Twitter account, but he still plans on showing up to work on Monday.

Mayorkas reportedly took issue with Magnus butting heads with Border Patrol head Raul Ortiz and for appearing at a Border Patrol chiefs meeting after being asked not to actually go.

“After me making extensive attempts to reach [Mayorkas] and discuss the matter, I went to the meeting so I could engage with the chiefs on various issues and concerns. I also met with Chief Ortiz to see how we might best work together moving forward,” Magnus told the Los Angeles Times.

Some Republican lawmakers were calling for Magnus’ resignation, arguing in a letter to Biden that he is unqualified for his position, especially when the border is flooded with migrant crossings. The letter cites a Politico report on Magnus reportedly being accused internally of being “disengaged” with his job.

“More than ever, we need a commissioner who understands the complexity of border policy and the inner workings of the CBP agency. Commissioner Magnus has admitted that during his first ten months in office he spent more time learning the ‘many complex areas of CBP’ rather than leading on the massive issues at the border,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

