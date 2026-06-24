GOP Congressional Candidate in Florida Posts Ad Absurdly Calling for Joe Biden to Be Deported

A Republican congressional candidate in South Florida posted a video ad in which she made a completely unconstitutional call for former President Joe Biden to be deported.

Belinda Keiser, the vice chancellor of Keiser University, is running in a crowded primary for Florida’s 22nd congressional district. The incumbent, Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), opted to run in the 23rd district after the GOP-majority legislature approved new district maps backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The previous version of FL-22 substantially overlapped the new FL-23.

Florida’s primary election is set for August 16, and qualifying closed earlier this month for congressional candidates, leaving seven Republicans (including Keiser) and two Democrats competing for their party’s spot on the November general election ballot.

Keiser’s campaign website and social media accounts promote her with the slogan “Trump Conservative. Florida Values.” and feature photos of her with President Donald Trump, along with numerous mentions of his name.

She has been endorsed by five current Republican congressmen from Florida: Reps. Aaron Bean, Vern Buchanan, Neal Dunn, Randy Fine, and Jimmy Patronis.

One of Keiser’s recent campaign ads, flagged by Inside Elections deputy editor Jacob Rubashkin, raised eyebrows for its call to deport Biden.

Checking in on South Florida's new congressional districts… "I'm Belinda Keiser, and I approve this message because we should deport Joe Biden for what he did" pic.twitter.com/Rcz7KOGjIO — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) June 24, 2026

In the 30-second video, an on-screen caption declares Keiser to be an “America First Warrior” as she delivers standard GOP talking points about Biden’s immigration policies, saying the former president “opened the border to anyone,” but it was “not to make new Americans — Biden wanted new Democrats.”

Keiser will “stand with President Trump,” a narrator declares, “to deport illegals, to protect American families, and American jobs.”

“I’m Belinda Keiser, and I approve this message,” Keiser says at the end of the video, “because we should deport Joe Biden for what he did, but we’re gonna start with every single illegal he let in.”

The former president is, as the position constitutionally mandates, a natural-born U.S. citizen, born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942. Despite the Trump administration’s declarations to the contrary, revocation of naturalized citizenship is a rare occurrence with strict and narrow definitions. Merely committing a crime, no matter how heinous, is not grounds for revocation of citizenship; the government must prove the person made a false statement about their criminal or immigration history on their immigration application and the falsification must be found to have been “material” to the person obtaining citizenship.

There is no procedure to deport a natural-born U.S. citizen by involuntarily revoking their citizenship. A natural-born citizen can only lose their citizenship if they voluntarily and intentionally give it up, including by making a statement of formal renunciation, becoming a citizen of another country with the intention of relinquishing their U.S. citizenship, by serving in the armed forces of a foreign country that is engaged in hostilities against the U.S., or by being “convicted of performing an act of treason against the Government of the United States or for attempting by force to overthrow, or bear arms against, the Government of the United States.”

Partisan rhetoric from the GOP declaring Biden to be a “traitor” and the Trump administration’s penchant for prosecuting political critics aside, the 46th president is not going to renounce his citizenship, and there is no reasonable fact pattern under which to charge him with treason.

Another president has, however, been more credibly accused of “attempting by force to overthrow” the U.S. government.

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