Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been hospitalized as of Wednesday morning as a result of unrelenting hiccups lasting upwards of 10 days accompanied by abdominal pain.

The right-wing President has undergone his fair share of health issues in the past few years, including being stabbed in 2018 on the campaign trail and catching Covid-19 in the midst of the global pandemic.

Media speculation in regards to Bolsonaro’s health has reached a peak as of late, resulting from his recent public appearances putting his labored speech on full display.

Bolsonaro, 66, was reportedly taken to a Brasília military hospital early Wednesday morning in order to determine the cause of the chronic hiccups.

According to the presidency, “He is feeling good and doing well,” including that he will remain under close observation for up to 48 hours.

Bolsonaro recently stated that the unrelenting bout of hiccups began following a dental procedure that took place on June 3rd. The President placed blame on the drugs he was given for that surgery.

This health scares comes at a time when Bolsonaro’s popularity in Brazilian polls is strongly waining, as a result of his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The general population of Brazil has displayed public anger towards Bolsonaro and his actions which has downplayed the virus’s fatalities.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com