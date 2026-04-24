Anna Paulina Luna Defends Soldier Indicted in Betting Scandal, Compares Him to Nancy Pelosi

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) defended a U.S. special forces soldier accused of profiting off bets tied to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, comparing the case to “insider trading” on Capitol Hill.

Federal prosecutors allege Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who has since been arrested, used nonpublic knowledge from the planning and execution of the January operation to place a series of bets on the prediction market Polymarket, turning roughly $33,000 into more than $400,000.

Speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Luna said, “We have someone in the military who successfully helped plan one of, I would say, the most daring successful missions in U.S. history, and because he placed a bet — in reading the write-up by the Department of Justice, Laura, I did not see that he leaked classified information, so that’s pretty big on this, and I don’t agree with what he did.”

She continued:

However, I don’t think that this is true justice, and I say that because, as you had stated, this man is facing decades in prison. Meanwhile, every single day on Capitol Hill, there are many members of Congress on both sides that are currently engaging in insider trading, and I actually did, Laura, decide to help champion this cause and try to get a bipartisan bill across the finish line that [Rep.] Hakeem Jeffries [D-NY] then turned around and blocked. So, I do think that Congress as a whole, we have insider trading happening every single day. We have to have legislation to stop it. It’s not right. It’s working against the interest of the American people, and it is corruption. But again, this individual, is it fair for him to be facing decades?

“No,” interjected Ingraham.

Luna went on, saying, “While [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi [D-CA] walks free? No, it’s not.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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