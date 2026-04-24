SHOCK POLL: 21% of Trump 2024 Voters Support IMPEACHING Him

It’s common for Democrats and Never Trump Republicans to openly call for impeaching President Donald Trump, but a new poll showed a shocking number of his base supporters are also in favor of removing him from office.

The survey by Strength in Numbers/Verasight was conducted from April 10-14, 2026 from a sample of 1,514 U.S. adults, with the data weighted for “age, race/ethnicity, sex, income, education, region, and metropolitan status, as well as to a running three-year average of partisanship distributions from the Pew Research Center NPORS benchmarking surveys and population benchmarks of 2024 vote.” The margin of error was +/-2.6 percent.

The polling numbers for Trump and the GOP have been brutal as his second term has progressed, with his immigration crackdown cratering his support, the handling of the Epstein files getting abysmal marks, and even Americans’ views on his handling of the economy taking body blows. The president’s recent social media posts and public comments about the Iran war sparked new chatter, with reporters openly asking him about his “mental health” and critics accusing him of advocating for war crimes.

Numerous congressional Democrats have declared that Trump deserves to be impeached or removed pursuant to the 25th Amendment, and the Strength In Numbers poll sought to determine how broad the support was among the general public.

When asked, “Would you support or oppose the U.S. House of Representatives voting to impeach President Trump?” the poll found that 55% said they supported that, 37% were opposed, and 8% were unsure.

“That net +18 verdict puts Trump in the neighborhood of the numbers Richard Nixon saw at the peak of the Watergate scandal in August 1974,” pollster G. Elliot Morris noted.

And it’s not just Democrats driving that result; the poll noted “[a] surprising percentage of both Republicans and Trump’s own 2024 voters say they would support impeachment if a vote were held today.”

For Republicans, 21% support impeachment and 72% oppose, and the breakdown was similar for people who voted for Trump in 2024: 21% support and 73% oppose. That means that “roughly one out of every five of the people who put him back in office” now want him gone, Morris wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats (88% support, 8% oppose) and those who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 (90% support, 7% oppose) were overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching Trump. Among independents, 50% support impeachment and 28% oppose.

Morris called the 55% who support impeachment from the overall sample “unusual by modern impeachment-polling standards,” and pointed out that “all but three groups support impeaching Trump: Republicans, Trump’s 2024 voters, and seniors (who oppose impeachment by 4 points, 47-51).”

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