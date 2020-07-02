comScore

BREAKING: 4.8 Million Jobs Added in June, Unemployment Drops to 11.1 Percent

By Mediaite StaffJul 2nd, 2020, 8:42 am

The new jobs report is out.

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in the month of June, as the unemployment dropped to 11.1%, according to data from the Department of Labor.

The 4.8 million jobs number exceeded expectations: according to CNBC, economists were predicting 2.9 million jobs would be added to the economy for the month.

As the country ambles towards a reopening of the economy despite the still raging coronavirus pandemic, the 4.8 million new jobs is a small step towards regaining the 20 million lost at the outset of the pandemic.

Reading between the lines, however, the report might not appear so rosy:

1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

