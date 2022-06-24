BREAKING: AG Merrick Garland Blasts Supreme Court’s ‘Devastating’ Ruling Striking Down Roe

Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement on Friday torching the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a 6-3 vote overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the Court’s conservative majority in this case, while the three liberal justices on the bench dissented from the opinion that strikes down Roe’s fifty-year precedent. The conservative majority that sits on the Supreme court is the legacy of Former President Donald Trump, who during his term installed three conservative judges.

In a statement, Garland responded to the SCOTUS announcement in complete disagreement with the majority decision, arguing that “The Supreme Court has eliminated an established right that has been an essential component of women’s liberty.”

The Attorney General continued that ” in renouncing this fundamental right, which it had repeatedly recognized and reaffirmed, the Court has upended the doctrine of stare decisis, a key pillar of the rule of law,” highlighting the pivoted direction of the Supreme Court.

Garland then claimed that the Department of Justice “strongly disagrees” with the decision of Dobbs v. Jackson, describing the ruling as “a devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States.”

“The Justice Department will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” wrote Garland committing to “continue to protect healthcare providers and individuals seeking reproductive health services in states where those services remain legal.”

Additionally, the Attorney General argued that the DOJ “strongly supports efforts by Congress to codify Americans’ reproductive rights,” which Garland asserts are fully within their rights.

“The ability to decide one’s own future is a fundamental American value, and few decisions are more significant and personal than the choice of whether and when to have children,” Garland states. “Few rights are more central to individual freedom than the right to control one’s own body.”

The Attorney General concluded his statement by reaffirming that the Justice Department will use every avenue “to protect reproductive freedom.”

“And we will not waver from this Department’s founding responsibility to protect the civil rights of all Americans.”

