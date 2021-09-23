BREAKING: At Least 14 Shot At Tennessee Grocery Store

A gunman went on a rampage at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. At least one person was killed and 13 were injured. Reports indicate the shooter has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say that for some of those who were taken to the hospital, some of their injuries are “very serious.”

Collierville is about 30 miles east of Memphis. Police say the local high school was placed on lockdown, but that order has since been lifted.

The ATF assisted at the scene

Watch above via Fox 13 in Memphis.

