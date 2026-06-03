Bernie Sanders Bashes Trump When Protester Confronts Him Over Platner Outside Dem HQ

@SenSanders confronts protesters against senate candidate Graham Platner outside of the DSCC. “Are you with the Republican Party? Are you talking about morality and corruption with President Trump?” pic.twitter.com/3jtCkVMVY9 — Nora McKee (@NoraReports) June 2, 2026

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) trashed President Donald Trump when an apparently pro-Trump protester confronted him in the street over controversial Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME).

After Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) dropped her Senate bid, Platner became the presumptive Democratic nominee to oppose incumbent Senator Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner has weathered a blizzard of controversy over a blizzard of past comments and a tattoo that he claims he did not know had Nazi connotations when he got it, and has since covered.

More recently, Platner has been battling allegations of sexually explicit texts sent early in his marriage.

Sanders emerged from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) headquarters on Tuesday, where he was greeted by reporters and at least one protester screaming questions about Platner. Sanders immediately pivoted to Trump:

PROTESTER: Are you standing by Graham? SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Absolutely! REPORTER: Any comment on the meeting overall? PROTESTER: Are you with Graham Platner even though (INAUDIBLE) kids? SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Are you with the Republican Party? PROTESTER: That doesn’t matter! Graham Platner-. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Are you talking about morality and corruption, with President Trump? Have a nice day!

Sanders was there for a meeting between Platner and several Senate Democrats that had been scheduled before the latest revelations, and which was overshadowed by them.

According to The Hill, “A group of about 20 protesters, some wearing towels around their waists — in reference to a reported Kik profile photo of Platner wearing a towel — demonstrated outside the building.”

Prior to the sexting stories, Platner was leading Collins in the polls by a comfortable margin — including a 9-point lead in a Fox News poll.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Nora McKee.

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