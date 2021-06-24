Breaking: Biden Announces Agreement for Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

After weeks of talks, a bipartisan group of 10 Senators, including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME), have come to an agreement about a historic infrastructure package. In a press conference outside the White House, President Joe Biden announced that there were “serious compromises on both ends” and that he had signed on to this new package.

This comes after Biden has faced pressure from many in his own party for letting the infrastructure talks “drag on.”

Biden also announced that while he understands, Republicans and many in “this group” did not want to go forward with any of his “family plan” issues. These included the Child Care tax credits and many of the policies he has been advertising as “Human Infrastructure.”

He ended the announcement by saying that he wanted to “thank each and every one of them,” stressing that many of them have a history together and expressed the importance of going back to “giving each other our word” and trusting one another without question.

This new package comes with a $579 billion price tag focused on investments in roads, bridges, broadband internet among other infrastructural needs.

While the President does not usually attend press conferences outside the White House such as this one, his appearance marked his commitment to bipartisanship, even as many in both parties have criticized him.

