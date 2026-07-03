Fox’s Emily Compagno Unleashes Wild Attack on James Talarico: ‘This Person Is a Demon in Human Skin’

Fox News contributor Emily Compagno unleashed a wild attack on Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Since Talarico won the nomination in March, Republicans have seized on Talarico’s previous remarks in which he said God is non-binary and that there are six genders. Republicans have also falsely accused him of being a vegan and attempted to cast him as a “freak” and possibly “gay.”

“I think the Democrats have a weird, a weird candidate,” President Donald Trump said in May. “Six genders, a real hit on Jesus.

On Friday’s Outnumbered, Compagno took the Talarico criticism to an entirely new level.

“His comments are patently disqualifying for any American senator, let alone one trying to represent the state of Texas,” she said. “When he says the number one domestic terror threat are white men, then step aside, Sir! Why don’t you make space, then, for a woman of color?”

She later added that Republicans must get the message across that Talarico is unfit to serve in the Senate, calling him a “demon in human form.”

“But this is why all of that money should be spent on the GOP’s messaging, because every single voter there needs to understand exactly who they would vote in office, which is an anti-business, anti-commerce, anti-capitalist, anti-Texas, Texan,” she said. “So, if they know what is good for them, it’s to permeate that messaging deep into the red state of Texas, so that– ‘Oh, it’s not just some Democrat.’ No, no. This person is a demon in human skin.”

Talarico will face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in November. Paxton has been; indicted on criminal state securities fraud charges in 2015; hit with federal civil fraud charges in 2016; accused by former staff members of taking bribes; impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives; accused of adultery by his wife; and accused of abusing his office to help a friend and donor, who reportedly employed Paxton’s mistress as a favor.

Watch above via Fox News.

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