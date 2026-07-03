‘Unseemly’: Fox’s Brit Hume Predicts Trump Will Pay the Price for Shady Crypto Business if Dems Win Midterms

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume predicted on Friday that President Donald Trump may very well pay the price for his “unseemly” crypto profits while in office if the Democrats win the upcoming midterms.

The president’s 2025 financial disclosure report, released earlier this week, revealed he made more than $1 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures. The filing reported roughly $500 million in income from World Liberty Financial, the crypto company founded with his sons Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump, along with approximately $635 million from sales of the $TRUMP meme coin through CIC Digital LLC. The disclosure also detailed hundreds of millions of dollars in income from Trump’s real estate holdings and millions more from licensing deals and other business ventures. The president made more than $2 billion overall.

Responding to fellow Fox News host John Roberts, who called the numbers “eye-popping” on Friday’s edition of Special Report, Hume said, “It is, John, and I think the right word for this is unseemly, for a president to profit while in office.”

He continued:

Now, it’s not fair to say that he profited from the office, although, you know, that’s surely gonna be subject to investigation — particularly if the Democrats get control of one or both branches of Congress. But, if you wanted seemliness in the White House, Donald Trump was not your man, and if you wanted a guy that wasn’t very rich in the White House, he wasn’t your man for that either. The fact is that he’s a very rich guy, and when you hold the kind of holdings he has, you do get richer. This amount from crypto seems breathtaking, but as the point was made by you and [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent, not illegal. So, the people that don’t like Trump won’t like this. The people that do like Trump won’t care very much, in my judgement.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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