BREAKING: Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murdering George Floyd, has been sentenced to 270 months (22.5 years) in prison.

Judge Peter Cahill said Friday, “This is based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority, and also the particular cruelty showing to George Floyd.”

“You’re granted credit for 199 days already served,” he added.

Chauvin was found guilty on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in April. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, and video recorded by Darnella Frazier was a key piece of evidence in the trial.

Hours before the sentence was handed down, Cahill denied Chauvin’s request for a new trial.

Per ABC News, Cahill ruled the request “failed to demonstrate that the Court abused its discretion or committed error such that the Defendant was deprived of his constitutional right to a fair trial.”

Floyd’s family members — including his brothers and 7-year-old daughter Gianna — gave victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing earlier.

Chauvin made brief remarks, following a statement from his mother saying “my son is a good man.”

