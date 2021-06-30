Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has passed away at the age of 88.

Rumsfeld’s family released a statement on Wednesday announcing that he died while he was accompanied by his family in Taos, NM.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service,” the statement says, “but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country.”

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

