Colleagues Shower Alex Witt With Accolades After Anchor Announces MS NOW Departure

Colleagues, journalists, and pundits took to social media to express their respect for MS NOW’s Alex Witt, who announced her plans to leave the network Friday after nearly 30 years.

Witt joined MSNBC in 1999, and has been helming weekend daytime programming for nearly 15 years and expects to exit MS NOW later this summer, she said.

Ali Velshi, who recently moved from weekend mornings to host The 11th Hour weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET, wrote a heartfelt post praising Witt for her accomplishments.

“When I joined @MSNOWNews, @alexwitt was already the institution AND (some people forget) my first co-host,” Velshi wrote. “She made me feel like I belonged LONG before I’d earned it. Nearly 30 years, more hours on air than anyone in network history. Thank you with all my heart. ”

When I joined @MSNOWNews, @alexwitt was already the institution AND (some people forget) my first co-host. She made me feel like I belonged LONG before I’d earned it. Nearly 30 years, more hours on air than anyone in network history. Thank you with all my heart. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) June 26, 2026

Political reporter Ali Vitali hailed Witt as a journalistic icon.

“@AlexWitt is an icon. A consummate pro who has seen and done it all,” Vitali wrote. “But she also built a whole generation of TV reporters. The Saturday and Sunday hits I did with her made me a better reporter and broadcaster. She was gracious, encouraging, & helped me get better. They don’t make ‘em all like Alex and we’re all better off for having her guide us thru the news all these years.”

.@AlexWitt is an icon. A consummate pro who has seen and done it all. But she also built a whole generation of TV reporters. The Saturday and Sunday hits I did with her made me a better reporter and broadcaster. She was gracious, encouraging, & helped me get better. They don’t… — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 26, 2026

U.S. Diplomat Michael McFaul, a regular guest on MSNOW, posted, “I have loved working with @AlexWitt. Will miss our weekend conversations.

+1! I have loved working with @AlexWitt . Will miss our weekend conversations. https://t.co/gqOrgI5Gbc — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 27, 2026

Senior legal reporter Lisa Rubin wrote, “@AlexWitt was the first MS NOW anchor to invest in me as a guest, and our team is littered with journalists she has mentored and taught. I’m lucky to be among them.”

THIS. @AlexWitt was the first MS NOW anchor to invest in me as a guest, and our team is littered with journalists she has mentored and taught. I'm lucky to be among them. https://t.co/a2BtMLjKGe — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) June 26, 2026

Scroll down for more reactions:

The great @AlexWitt is the epitome of professionalism, so poised, so polished, so on top of everything, never ruffled by the vagaries of breaking news, always on the mark and insightful in her questions and observations. In every way, a joy to work with.https://t.co/Okp0hRyovm — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 27, 2026

Just saw the news the great @AlexWitt is leaving MSNOW. She is a generous, straight-shooting survivor in an often rough business. I’m among the thousands – yes, thousands – who’ve joined her through the years on Saturdays and Sundays. Her encouragement helped a newspaper guy… pic.twitter.com/wfXfFuhy3K — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 26, 2026

Saw the news that Alex Witt is departing MSNOW. For so many of us, watching weekend news meant watching Alex. Years later, I had the privilege of working alongside her. She can do it all — and has done it all — with intelligence, grace, warmth, and genuine professionalism. I… pic.twitter.com/HWiB5eANB6 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 26, 2026

Ah, this sucks. @AlexWitt is a legend and we love working with her. Congrats on a great run 👏 https://t.co/XbUGBd17xr — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) June 26, 2026

I join my MSNBC/NBC/MS Now friends and colleagues in celebrating @AlexWitt’s epic run at the anchor desk. It was a privilege to answer her great questions for many years. When MS called, you wanted her in the chair. We need more of her style and skill. Fair winds, following seas. pic.twitter.com/QIGFX2gVzV — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 27, 2026

Thank you @AlexWitt for giving me a wknd space to share commentary and analysis on your political panels. Your contributions to MSNBC and through the @MSNOWNews transition have made a lasting mark on how see our world, reflect on elections and emerging policies… — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) June 26, 2026

I feel so lucky to have worked alongside @AlexWitt. Smart, charming, and most importantly a kind and generous colleague. I can’t wait to watch what she does next. https://t.co/vxmliBBLwO — @AliciaMenendez on Bluesky & Threads (@AliciaMenendez) June 26, 2026

Whether I was reporting overseas for NBC, in the US at her desk, or joining her show from my post at PBS, @alexwitt was always gracious, engaging, curious & kind. She asked great questions. Had fluency across countless topics. The consummate professional. https://t.co/Cp3t9BYWNT — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) June 26, 2026

You couldn’t ask for a more supportive colleague and friend. @AlexWitt is an icon. This is a loss. https://t.co/oRlfAXrMUV — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) June 26, 2026

Anchor Antonia Hylton, who currently helms The Weekend: Primetime is slated to take over Witt’s 1-4 p.m. time slot on Saturdays and Sundays.

Deadline reported that MS Now is moving away from live broadcasting on weekends in favor of taped podcasts and other content after 6 p.m. ET on weekend nights. The network cited its success with content provider Crooked Media for its decision.

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