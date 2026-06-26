Mike Johnson Promises GOP ‘I’ll Take Care of You’ If Democrats Win Midterms: ‘Half of You in This Room Will Be Targeted’

While speaking at Friday’s annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) promised Republicans, “I’ll take care of you,” if the Democrats win the upcoming midterm elections, warning, “Half of you in this room will be targeted.”

Along with Johnson, Friday’s conference in Washington, D.C., will feature an appearance from President Donald Trump and an audience of Republican lawmakers and conservative activists.

After expressing worry over recent primary wins by Democratic Socialist candidates in New York City and their overall agendas, Johnson told the crowd, “This is a midterm unlike any other. Not only because of the threats that we face that are very real and must be confronted, but it’s because of a lot of reasons on paper why we should win.”

As evidence, Johnson went on to cite “the 700 bills we passed through the House,” “the 100 executive orders we’ve codified,” “all the great things we’ve done for hardworking American families” — “pro-family policies and pro-life policies” — and a fundraising advantage “for the first time in 10 years” over the Democrats.

The House Speaker additionally vowed that at both upcoming rally appearances and once the president takes the stage, Trump will “look right into the eyes of the camera and say, ‘I am on the ballot,’ because in a real sense, he is.”

He continued with:

If we were to lose the midterms, heaven forbid, these Democrats — y’all, impeachment’s not even the big concern. They will turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body and they will go after the president’s family, the cabinet, his donors and friends — half of you in this room will be targeted. I run the protection program. I’ll take care of you, okay? We’re gonna win! We’re gonna win the midterm, okay? Alright?

Watch the full clip above via @CSPAN on YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!