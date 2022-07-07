BREAKING: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering a speech on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The Daily Mail reported Abe was shot in the chest in the city of Nara in south-central Honshu. The 67-year-old collapsed and was rushed to a hospital and a man was reportedly arrested. Abe appeared to have been shot twice and showed no signs of life, Japanese news outlet NHK reported.

Photos posted on Twitter purported to show the aftermath of the shooting, with a man resembling Abe lying on his back with what appears to be blood on his chest. The photos also show a man – possibly the suspect – being detained. Mediaite has been unable to verify the authenticity of the images.

NHK aired footage of what appears to be the shooting.

First video of attempted assassination attempt on Shinzo Abe: pic.twitter.com/3GrQX7QLpK — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) July 8, 2022

Video posted online which has not been verified by Mediaite appears to show the aftermath of the shooting.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot in the city of Nara#Japan #Shinzoabe pic.twitter.com/ug7hFDWvty — Ratnesh Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Ratnesh_speaks) July 8, 2022

Abe was the prime minister of Japan from 2012 until 2020.

This story is developing.

