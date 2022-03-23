BREAKING: Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright Dies at Age 84

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died of cancer on Wednesday at the age of 84, announced her family in a statement.

Born in what was then Czechoslovakia in 1937, Albright served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations before she became the first female Secretary of State, appointed by former President Bill Clinton. During her tenure as the nation’s top diplomat, from 1997 to 2001, she dealt with worldwide issues including the wars in Kosovo and Bosnia, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the Rwandan Genocide.

Below is a statement from the family of @Madeleine: pic.twitter.com/C7Xt0EN5c9 — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) March 23, 2022

Albright received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, in 2012.

In 2016, she remarked that “there’s a special place in hell” for those who don’t support then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, a fellow former Secretary of State.

“Just remember, there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other,” she said. Albright later apologized for the remark.

She is survived by her three daughters. She divorced her husband, Joseph Albright, in 1982.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com