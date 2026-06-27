Never-Trumper Accuses Megyn Kelly of ‘Orgasmic’ Racism in Shock Rant Over Haiti Meltdown

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Never-Trumper Steve Schmidt told independent journalist Jim Acosta that YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly “just orgasmically screams out the N-word” when the cameras go off in a shocking rant over Kelly’s Haiti meltdown.

The Supreme Court announced a pair of 6-3 decisions on Thursday, one (Mullin v. Al Otro Lado) involving asylum-seekers arriving at the border and another (Mullin v. Doe) on the rescission of Temporary Protected Status.

It was the latter post that prompted a celebratory rant from Kelly that earned labels like “Vile sh*t” and “100% racist” on X:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: And look, this has been going on for over a dozen years. Go home, get out! We know our country is better than yours! That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values! You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it! And half of you people, more than half, you won’t assimilate! We don’t want you! We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out! Go home! Go back to f*cking Haiti!

On Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Schmidt and Acosta let Kelly have it, with Schmidt comparing her to a Nazi war criminal:

JIM ACOSTA: She says, go back to f*cking Haiti. And it’s just monstrous, reprehensible racism. STEVE SCHMIDT: Do you think when she turns the camera off that she just orgasmically screams out the N-word, right, for a for a release there, right? (Yeah.). It just builds and builds and builds. It’s really it’s really astonishing when you when you look at when you slow it down, the contortions of her face, the hideousness, the disfigurement that rage brings to the face of someone that culture holds is conventionally pretty. It’s quite a thing to watch this hate spewing out. And it’s quite the thing to this person, this person was the host of presidential debates. And you see the sickness in her. And This is, I’ve talked about this. I’ve written about, I have written about this 30 times at least, warnings about to be four years old. And I thought that this was one of the most impactful things that I’ve ever heard or read about in understanding the danger that swirls all around us in this moment. And it was from the man who interrogated Adolf Eichmann for 275 hours. He was a German Jew. Israeli police captain named Avner Less, and he was asked about the experience 20 years after Eichmann hung. And he was asking, do you have any takeaways from the experience? And he said, yeah. So he gave me my faith in democracy. It kind of seems like a non sequitur at some level. And what he said was that there are Adolf Eichmanns everywhere. They’re all around us. They’re blatant in a democracy, harmless. Uh, but in a dictatorship of the left or the right, they turn deadly in an instant. And, and boy, no truer words have ever, ever been spoken. And what a little Eichmann she is. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, no, I mean, there’s no question about it and people need to understand this for what it is. This is American fascism. She’s a fascist. She’s sickening racist person.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

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