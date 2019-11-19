The two Manhattan guards tasked with watching convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on the night he committed suicide in federal prison have pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy and five counts of falsifying records for trying to cover up their negligence.

The guards, who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, failed to look into his cell for a full eight hours overnight. When a check was finally made at 6:30am, Epstein was found dead with a makeshift noose around his neck.

“This morning, two correctional officers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein surrendered to the FBI, charged with one count of conspiracy for working together in a cover-up and five counts of falsifying records,” Fox News correspondent Brian Yanez reported. “New York federal prosecutors alleged both Tova Noel and Michael Thomas falsified documents indicating they were checking on prisoners in the special housing unit the Metropolitan Correctional Center, including Epstein every 30 minutes as mandated. In reality, they were not.”

“Instead of doing their jobs, prosecutors said that guards appeared to be asleep for approximately two hours,” Yanez added. In addition, the pair sat at their desks, browsed the Internet, and walked around the common area. “Epstein was inside his cell just about 15 feet from the guards’ desk,” Yanez noted. “A lawyer for one of the guards says they are being ‘scapegoated.'”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]