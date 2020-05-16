comScore

BREAKING: Justin Amash Abandons Third-Party Run for President

By Tommy ChristopherMay 16th, 2020, 2:22 pm

Independent Michigan Congressman Justin Amash has abandoned his flirtation with a third-party presidential run, announcing his decision in a Twitter thread Saturday afternoon.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Amash cited, among other things, the challenge of campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amash’s decision to bow out comes less than a month after he announced his presidential exploratory committee, which prompted President Donald Trump to gleefully welcome him into the race as a potential spoiler.

