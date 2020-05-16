BREAKING: Justin Amash Abandons Third-Party Run for President

Independent Michigan Congressman Justin Amash has abandoned his flirtation with a third-party presidential run, announcing his decision in a Twitter thread Saturday afternoon.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Amash cited, among other things, the challenge of campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’ve spent nearly three weeks assessing the race, appearing in media, talking to delegates and donors, watching the Libertarian Party’s convention plan unfold, and gathering feedback from family, friends, and other advisers. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Polarization is near an all-time high. Electoral success requires an audience willing to consider alternatives, but both social media and traditional media are dominated by voices strongly averse to the political risks posed by a viable third candidate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

but lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me. We must address these issues as a party to ensure we maximize our potential. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

I’ve been speaking directly to delegates about this opportunity for only a short time, but these conversations have solidified my belief that the Libertarian Party is well positioned to become a major and consistent contender to win elections at all levels of government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

If you aren’t already a member of the @LPNational, I encourage you to join me in becoming one so we can continue working together toward freedom, peace, and prosperity. With appreciation, Justin — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 16, 2020

Amash’s decision to bow out comes less than a month after he announced his presidential exploratory committee, which prompted President Donald Trump to gleefully welcome him into the race as a potential spoiler.

