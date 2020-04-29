President Donald Trump trolled his critics on Wednesday — as he acknowledged the news that Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) is taking steps to set up a third-party candidacy for the election.

“I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat,” Trump said. “He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein!”

No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat. He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein! https://t.co/V8kutnfvIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020

It is interesting to see the president more or less admit that he appreciates the third party run when, most likely, the only impact will be dividing the opposition against him.

Amash, a former Republican who left the party to become an Independent, announced on Tuesday that he is forming a presidential exploratory committee to pursue the Libertarian Party’s 2020 nomination. The news concluded months of speculation about what Amash would do for 2020, ever since he said the election between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is “not the contest America deserves or the one it needs right now.”

Trump versus Biden is not the contest America deserves or the one it needs right now. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 8, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]