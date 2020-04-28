Congressman Justin Amash, the former Republican turned Independent, has announced the formation of a presidential exploratory committee for the Libertarian Party 2020 nomination.

Amash made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night, saying, “We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

There had been speculation for months that Amash might mount a third-party run, and earlier this month he tweeted, “Trump versus Biden is not the contest America deserves or the one it needs right now.”

You’ll recall that Amash set off a firestorm last May when he said, while he was still a Republican, that Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. He eventually left the GOP and voted in favor of impeachment back in December.

