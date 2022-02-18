A judge on Friday sentenced Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the 2021 traffic-stop fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Given the 58 days she has already served behind bars, Potter will serve 16 months in prison followed by serving the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.

Prior to the sentencing, Wright’s mother gave a teary and emotional statement to the Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu, calling on the judge to impose the maximum sentence 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine.

“I can’t give the defendant sympathy,” said Katie Wright.

In accordance with Minnesota law, Potter was sentenced on just the most serious charge. Were the first-degree manslaughter conviction overturned on appeal, Potter would face a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars and/or a $20,000 fine on the second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Daunte’s Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, also called for Chu to enact “the maximum sentence.”

While Damik Bryant, Daunte’s Wright’s brother, didn’t call for the maximum punishment, he called for “a strong sentence that accounts for the severe pain and loss that our family has experienced.”

However, Diamond Wright, second-youngest sister, Diamond Wright, called for Potter to be “sentenced to the highest extent.”

Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s son, Daunte Wright Jr., also called for the maximum sentence.

During her remarks, Potter made an emotional apology to Wright’s family and asked for forgiveness.

“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family,” she said.

Potter then apologized to the community of Brooklyn Center.

“I owe you all an apology to you. I loved working for you and I’m sorry what’s happened to our community since the death of Daunte,” she said. “And the men and women who work for you still are good, honorable people and will work hard for you.”

Chu called the trial “one of the saddest cases I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench.” She said she “was moved” by the statements from Wright’s family members. She also said that Potter “honorably served her community for 26 years as a police officer.”

Chu declined to apply aggravating factors, saying that the prosecution, which sought a penalty above the sentencing guidelines, didn’t meet the burden of proof to prove that there was such factors. Applying aggravating factors would have led to a sentence above the sentencing guidelines. Chu said “there is no question that Ms. Potter is extremely remorseful.”

Chu acknowledged that there will be those who don’t agree with the sentence, which she said “does not in any way diminish Daunte Wright’s life. His life mattered.”

In accordance with Minnesota law, Potter will need to serve two-thirds of her sentence before being considered for release.

