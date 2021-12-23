WATCH: The Moment Kim Potter Found Guilty in Killing of Daunte Wright

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree manslaughter on Thursday for the death of Daunte Wright.

Potter was on trial for killing Wright earlier this year after pulling him over for a traffic stop. It was during the stop when Potter and her colleagues realized there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest due to a weapons possession charge, and they attempted to take him into custody.

Wright struggled with officers during the encounter, so Potter reached for her taser but ended up grabbing her gun and fatally shooting Wright by mistake. Potter, a veteran officer, asserted that grabbing her gun was an accident, but she resigned from the police force over the shooting.

The Potter trial revolved around her criminal culpability for Wright’s death. The trial the subject of major media coverage, and the most shocking moment was when Potter became emotional during her testimony and tearfully apologized for shooting Wright.

The 1st degree charge deems Potter guilty of reckless mishandling of her firearm, while the 2nd degree charge means her guilt for culpable negligence in felony manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter held without bail until sentencing, despite objections by defense counsel that she was not a risk, due to the serious nature of the offenses.

Watch above, via Law & Crime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com