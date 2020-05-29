Taylor Swift Tears Into Trump For ‘Stoking the Fires of White Supremacy and Racism’

Taylor Swift, who recently began to vocalize her political opinions, slammed President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Minneapolis protesters in a Friday tweet, promising to vote him out in the November election.

Swift’s statement came in response to a tweet from Trump, in which he reacts to those protesting the death of George Floyd after a video showed his fatal arrest.

Trump’s tweet, which was also blocked from Twitter for glorifying violence, stated, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Swift accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism,” and questioned why the president would threaten violence before she pledged to vote him out in November:

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

This is not the first time Swift has bashed the president. In a scene in her Netflix special, the artist says, “Fuck that, I don’t care,” when her publicist warns her that posting political content could result in backlash from Trump himself.

“It’s time to take the masking tape off my mouth forever,” she later adds, and has clearly stuck to that promise.

Debra Messing also called out Trump by sharing an amended version of his tweet:

