George Floyd’s brother said in an interview that he wants the police officers involved in his brother’s death to get the death penalty.

Riots, protests, and violence broke out in Minneapolis on Wednesday night due to outrage over the disturbing video that emerged from the last moments of Floyd’s life. The video showed Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck. The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but his family has said that they want them all to be charged with murder.

Philonise Floyd and his family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, spoke to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday, and Floyd acknowledged the unrest in Minneapolis by saying “people are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die constantly over and over again.” He also compared his brother’s death to that of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after cops put him in a stranglehold despite him telling them “I can’t breathe.”

“These officers, they need to be arrested right now. They need to be arrested and held accountable about everything, because these people want justice right now,” Floyd said. “Justice is these guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder, and given the death penalty…They took my brother’s life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again.”

The interview continued with Floyd growing increasingly emotional as he talked about the pain of watching the officers as they “executed” his brother. After Crump explained the legal actions the Floyd family hopes to take in the aftermath of George’s death, Philonise spoke up again and said the pain of his brother’s death “is going to last forever.”

“We need justice. We need justice,” he said. “Those four officers need to be arrested. They executed my brother in broad daylight. People had to see that! Nobody should have to witness that!”

Watch above, via CNN.

