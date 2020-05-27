Man in Minneapolis Says ‘F*ck the Police’ on CNN During Live Report on George Floyd

There has been a great deal of national outrage over that disturbing video of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down on the ground by an officer kneeling on his neck.

The four officers involved have been fired, but there have been growing calls for criminal charges and just today the mayor of Minneapolis called for charges against the officer who pinned Floyd down.

“Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” the mayor asked.

CNN’s Sara Sidner was on the ground Wednesday in Minneapolis, where large numbers of protesters have been gathered over the past day.

And as Sidner reported that there is no indication that Floyd was resisting arrest, viewers could very clearly hear one man nearby said, “They kill brown people all the time. Ice Cube said it best, man. Fuck the police.”

After he spoke, Sidner commented, “You can hear the pain, you can hear the grief here.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

