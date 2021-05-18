BREAKING: New York AG’s Office Says It’s Now ‘Actively Investigating the Trump Organization in a Criminal Capacity’

The office of New York attorney general Letitia James made a rather stunning public statement Tuesday night about the investigation into the Trump Organization.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the Organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment,” the statement first obtained by CNN reads.

Per CNN’s report:

James’ office is working with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s Office, whose wide-sweeping probe into the Trump Organization has looked into whether the company misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of properties and whether it paid the appropriate taxes… A person familiar with the investigation said a couple of investigators with the New York attorney general’s office, who are steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization, have joined the district attorney’s team. A different person familiar with the matter said the New York attorney general is still conducting a civil investigation.

The investigation has been underway for some time, and the news tonight is a fairly significant development.

