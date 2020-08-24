comScore

WATCH LIVE: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION NIGHT 1

NY AG Seeks to Compel Testimony from Eric Trump, Slams Trump Org. for Failing to Cooperate With Probe: They’ve ‘Stalled, Withheld Documents’

By Josh FeldmanAug 24th, 2020, 3:24 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to compel testimony from Eric Trump in her office’s investigation of the Trump Organization.

In a statement Monday afternoon, James said that the Trump Organization has “failed to fully comply with our subpoenas” and “stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath”:

And James has asked a judge to compel documents and testimony from the Trump Organization and Eric Trump. Per the New York Times:

Mr. Trump, who is President Trump’s son and the executive vice president of the company, abruptly canceled an interview under oath with the attorney general’s office last month, and last week the Trump Organization told the office that the company and its lawyers would not comply with seven subpoenas related to the investigation…

The investigation is reviewing a number of Trump properties, including several that were raised in Mr. Cohen’s congressional testimony. The Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan and the Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles were the subject of the subpoenas.

James said in her statement that the investigation began following comments the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen made in his congressional testimony last year about Trump allegedly inflating the value of his assets.

You can read the court filing here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: