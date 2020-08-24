NY AG Seeks to Compel Testimony from Eric Trump, Slams Trump Org. for Failing to Cooperate With Probe: They’ve ‘Stalled, Withheld Documents’

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to compel testimony from Eric Trump in her office’s investigation of the Trump Organization.

In a statement Monday afternoon, James said that the Trump Organization has “failed to fully comply with our subpoenas” and “stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath”:

I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings. For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 24, 2020

And James has asked a judge to compel documents and testimony from the Trump Organization and Eric Trump. Per the New York Times:

Mr. Trump, who is President Trump’s son and the executive vice president of the company, abruptly canceled an interview under oath with the attorney general’s office last month, and last week the Trump Organization told the office that the company and its lawyers would not comply with seven subpoenas related to the investigation… The investigation is reviewing a number of Trump properties, including several that were raised in Mr. Cohen’s congressional testimony. The Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, N.Y., the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan and the Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles were the subject of the subpoenas.

James said in her statement that the investigation began following comments the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen made in his congressional testimony last year about Trump allegedly inflating the value of his assets.

Testifying before Congress, Trump’s former lawyer Michael #Cohen says the president inflated his total assets when it served his purposes — like when he tried to purchase the Buffalo Bills — and deflated his assets to help reduce his real estate taxes. pic.twitter.com/vYixbGrd4K — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) February 27, 2019

You can read the court filing here.

