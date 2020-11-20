Police responded to multiple shots fired inside the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, eyewitnesses heard between eight to 12 shots fired inside the mall on Friday afternoon. Local channels WISN and WTMJ showed numerous emergency personnel and ambulances were on the scene and as many as five people were wounded had been evacuated on stretchers, but none of them appeared to have life-threatening injuries. Two of those being taken to hospitals were conscious and sitting up.

Watch live coverage from the scene above, via WTMJ-TV 4.

The story is developing. Watch for further updates.

