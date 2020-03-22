comScore

BREAKING: Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanMar 22nd, 2020, 1:47 pm

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of legislators over the past few weeks have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution, but it wasn’t until last week that a member of the House of Representatives tested positive.

And now Paul is the first senator who has tested positive:

Paul’s Twitter account said he’s in quarantine and continuing to work remotely:

