BREAKING: Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of legislators over the past few weeks have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution, but it wasn’t until last week that a member of the House of Representatives tested positive.

And now Paul is the first senator who has tested positive:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Paul’s Twitter account said he’s in quarantine and continuing to work remotely:

