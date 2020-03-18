comScore

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes First Member of Congress to Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanMar 18th, 2020, 7:21 pm

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R- FL) has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first member of the United States Congress confirmed to have the virus.

A number of congressman and senators in both parties have self-quarantined in the past few weeks out of an abundance of caution. Diaz-Balart’s statement says he did the same because he didn’t want to put his wife at risk.

After developing symptoms this past weekend, the Florida congressman got tested and was notified earlier Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement tonight, Diaz-Balart says, “I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

