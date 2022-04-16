UPDATED: 10 Injured, 8 Shot at Columbia, SC Mall. NO Fatalities. Three Detained. – Police

UPDATE: Above, the Columbia Police Department give a briefing presser on the details that are available at this time regarding the Columbiana Mall shooting. Eight people were shot and are at the hospital, and two others were injured as people attempted to flee the scene. Three individuals have been detained. Police believe that there was a conflict that escalated into gunfire, and that it was not a random shooting directed at mall customers.

Original story: Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Columbiana Mall in Columbia, South Carolina and have confirmed to multiple press outlets that there are “multiple injuries.” The scene is still active, and authorities advise employees and patrons to shelter-in-place, and have issued instructions to call 911 if still trapped inside, but not to attempt to leave the mall on their own.

It is a developing story, and not many details are out at this time, but police will be holding a press conference shortly, they say. It was originally schedule for 4pm but was delayed pending their gathering more information.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” say police. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Here are a few tweets from the Columbia Police Department and local news.

🚨Employees inside the mall who were told to shelter in place for safety, law enforcement officers will come to you as a protected escort. DO NOT leave a store until told to do so by proper authorities. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022 For those people still inside the mall, you can call 9-1-1 or 803-252-2911 and tell the dispatchers your location. Dispatchers will notify law enforcement immediately. Again, multiple law enforcement agencies/ officers are on scene to assist #ColumbiaPDSC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022 Multiple law enforcement agencies are here at Columbiana Centre where a shooting took place. There are reports of several injuries. The entire mall area is blocked off. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/OHIaIomt1W — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) April 16, 2022

Local Fox station interviewed one kiosk owner in the mall who was there at the time the shots were fired, and he described it as a “pretty scary event,” saying people were running for their lives. He said he heard about 10 shots.

This man is name is Earl Wooten. He tells us he was there when shots were fired: pic.twitter.com/ceSCJpr3cn — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) April 16, 2022

From a Facebook feed, via WACH Fox in Columbia.

Raw footage from the Columbia, SC The State newspaper showing police responding to shots fired reports at the Columbiana Mall.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com