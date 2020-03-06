BREAKING: SXSW Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The annual SXSW conference has officially been cancelled, the latest big event affected by fears of coronavirus.

Austin city officials made the call, as SXSW announced this afternoon:

We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that “there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.” However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke this afternoon and said he’s declared a “local disaster” in the city and confirmed SXSW has been cancelled as a result of the actions they’re taking.

JUST IN: SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, mayor says. pic.twitter.com/YmwFDZXJXw — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2020

