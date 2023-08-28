BREAKING: UNC on Lockdown Over ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Person On Campus

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has ordered students to shelter in place as authorities respond to reports of an “armed and dangerous” person on campus.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tweeted the following statement:

“I have spoken with Orange County Sheriff Blackwood and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Buffaloe and pledged all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.

“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting. This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”

UNC Police tweeted, “This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911.”

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

Fox’s John Roberts reported:

Reports of an armed person, either on or near the campus, but…we are seeing far more reports coming to us from folks on the ground there via social media, all of them unconfirmed at this point, but the UNC police are through their Alert Carolina page and website telling people there was an emergency situation there, to shelter in place if you are on campus, and not come back on campus if you are off campus at this point. And again, as we mentioned, you know, sometimes we see these situations, we hope for the best, they sometimes tend to get worse over time, we hope that is not the case here. There are reports that police may have one person in custody but may be looking for another.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

