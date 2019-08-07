comScore

UPDATED: USA Today HQ Evacuated for ‘Mistaken’ Report of ‘Man With Weapon’

By Connor MannionAug 7th, 2019, 12:55 pm

Police say a mistaken report of a “man with weapon” at USA Today’s headquarters in Virginia resulted in an evacuation of the building.

There have been no reports of shots fired at the building, and officials had only said they were responding to early reports of a man with a weapon.

USA Today writers and editors tweeted out their reaction to the evacuation.

Fairfax County police tweeted that they were responding to reports of a man with a weapon at the building, but provided no other details. There have been no reports of shots fired.

Local news reporter Mike Valerio reported the FBI said the incident is not a shooting.

Police later confirmed to USA Today that “there was no indication of a shooting or a shooter at the building,” but police are still investigating.

